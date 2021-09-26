CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State coach calls out SEC officials after questionable late call vs. Auburn

By Chris Wallace
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia State football coach Shawn Elliott expressed displeasure with SEC officials after a call that might have cost his team an upset win at Auburn on Saturday. With his team clinging to a 24-19 lead late in the 4th quarter, a 19-yard pass from Auburn quarterback TJ Finley to John Samuel Shenker looked like it could be overturned on replay as the ball appeared to hit the ground.

