Driver & Dog Injured After SUV Rolls Off Black Bear Pass

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was ejected from her SUV as it rolled off Black Bear Pass. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was taken to Telluride Medical Center.

It’s not clear when the crash happened, but officials alerted to it on social media on Sunday morning saying the pass and Bridal Veil Road are back open.

They say a dog was also ejected and was being treated by a veterinarian. A passenger was outside of the vehicle at the time and was not hurt.

“Black Bear Pass is an extremely dangerous road & should only be driven by experienced off-road drivers in appropriate vehicles,” the sheriff’s office stated on behalf of Sheriff Masters.