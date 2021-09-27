CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Miguel County, CO

Driver & Dog Injured After SUV Rolls Off Black Bear Pass

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was ejected from her SUV as it rolled off Black Bear Pass. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was taken to Telluride Medical Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve0yr_0c8fR0ln00

(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff)

It’s not clear when the crash happened, but officials alerted to it on social media on Sunday morning saying the pass and Bridal Veil Road are back open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWcPK_0c8fR0ln00

(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff)

They say a dog was also ejected and was being treated by a veterinarian. A passenger was outside of the vehicle at the time and was not hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmAVy_0c8fR0ln00

(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff)

“Black Bear Pass is an extremely dangerous road & should only be driven by experienced off-road drivers in appropriate vehicles,” the sheriff’s office stated on behalf of Sheriff Masters.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

PHOTOS: One-Armed Man Flips, Then Steals Off-Road Go-Kart From Murdoch’s In Parker

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – An effort is underway in Parker to locate a man and a woman who stole an off-road go-kart from a ranch supply store. It happened a week ago at Murdoch’s on the 9800 block of South Parker Road, and followed an incident earlier in the month when the man tried and failed to steal a similar kart. Parker police released somewhat grainy surveillance images on Thursday that show the two people, and they are hoping the public will help them with identification. They noted that the man has only one arm. The earlier incident happened on Sept. 11....
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

Drug Dog Zane Sniffs Out Heroin, Cocaine During I-70 Traffic Stops

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Zane has a nose for narcotics. Zane led his handlers to large quantities of heroin and cocaine in separate traffic stops, resulting in at least two arrests of travelers headed east through Colorado’s mountains with illicit drugs in tow. Thursday, authorities pulled over an eastbound vehicle one mile east of the Town of Eagle exit on Interstate 70. The driver and passenger of the car gave permission to have the vehicle searched. Zane gave a positive alert. Thirty pound of heroin were located inside a hidden compartment. (credit: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook) The driver,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Horses Rescued From Property In Fremont County After Allegations Of Neglect

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two horses were rescued from a property in Fremont County. Deputies with the sheriff’s office and animal control officers found that the horses were not being properly cared for. (credit: Fremont County) One of the horses appeared emaciated and the other had extremely long hooves that had not been trimmed. (credit: Fremont County) The owner turned in both horses to the Colorado Humane Society.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Crashes On I-25 Cause Early Morning Denver Rush Hour Problems

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re traveling to Denver on Interstate 25 there’s a good chance you’ll run into some problems early Friday morning. At 6:30 a.m. there was a crash near Thornton Parkway that has the southbound center lane shut down. There was also a crash between Lincoln Street and Downing Street in Denver that shut down two southbound lanes but that was cleaned up at 7 a.m. and the interstate was reopened there. There are big backups due to both crashes.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Telluride, CO
San Miguel County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
San Miguel County, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
San Miguel County, CO
Accidents
CBS Denver

Southbound Lanes Of I-25 Near Wellington Reopen Hours After Deadly Crash

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Wellington reopened Friday night after being closed for hours due to a deadly crash. Two people, an adult and an infant, were killed in the one-vehicle crash. (credit: CDOT) The crash happened at Buckeye Road, about 10 miles south of the Wyoming border about 7 p.m. There were massive traffic backups for hours on the interstate. All lanes reopened just after 10 p.m. (credit: CDOT) The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Exit 293 Carr and Exit 288 Buckeye Road. #I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 293 – Carr and Exit 288 – Buckeye Road. Highway is closed south of Buckeye Rd. due to crash, use caution, watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/hSF5rSRPd4 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2021 What caused the crash is being investigated.
WELLINGTON, CO
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Cars Set On Fire Early Tuesday Morning In Denver Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – An investigation is underway in a southwest Denver neighborhood after two cars are set on fire and a nearby home surveillance system captures it all on camera. Denver Fire officials said the incident happened on Tuesday around 5 a.m. Raymond Gutierrez said he was shocked to see his neighbor’s car in flames. Gutierrez didn’t see it happen in real time, but he was able to review what happened by viewing his Nest camera footage. He later heard firefighters arrive at the scene. “I just happened to glance and I saw that fire ball that erupted,” Gutierrez said. “Lived in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Theresa Rino, Mother Of Murder Suspect Scott Smith, Also Arrested In Connection With Kanokwan Smith’s Death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Scott Smith was arrested last week in connection with his wife’s death, just one week before his mother was also arrested in the case. Kanokwan (Nok) Smith was killed in 2020. Scott Smith (credit: Jefferson County) Smith, 46, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and domestic violence related to the 2020 case. Theresa Rino (credit: Jefferson County) Investigators identified Smith’s mother, Theresa Rino as an additional suspect in the case. Rino, 66, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility on a warrant for charges of accessory to crime, attempt to commit tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with physical
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Shoshona Darke Arrested, Allegedly Trespassed At Former Home Of Suzanne And Barry Morphew

(CBS4) – A Salida woman is under arrest after police say she was captured on security video trespassing onto private property and stealing a package from the outside of the house where Suzanne Morphew was last seen alive. The upscale home is the one where Suzanne and Barry Morphew used to live in Chaffee County and court documents recently unsealed in the Morphew murder trial revealed the accused woman, Shoshona Darke, has been in a relationship with Barry. (credit: Chaffee County) Barry Morphew faces murder charges in the suspected death of his wife and is currently out on bond before his trial....
SALIDA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Black Bear#Suv#Accident#Sheriff Masters
CBS Denver

Highway 6 Reopens West Of Golden After Rock Slide

(CBS4) – Highway 6 west of Golden was back open Friday morning at daybreak after a rock slide that happened in Clear Creek Canyon. It happened on Thursday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle crashed into the rocks. The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted a picture of the rock slide, which contained several large boulders. (credit: CDOT) The people who were in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Christopher Kelley Identified As Victim In Deadly Hit & Run Crash On Broadway Early Monday

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to search for the driver and suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning as the victim’s identity has been released. The crash happened between a 2013-2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a man identified as Christopher Kelley, who was in a wheelchair near 3rd and Broadway about 3 a.m. Monday. (credit: CBS) Kelley, 48, in a wheelchair was in the middle lane of traffic when he was struck and the driver left the scene. A witness told police they saw the victim sitting in his wheelchair in the middle of the intersection,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

PHOTOS: SUV Gets Caught In Power Lines In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Incredible images from Colorado Springs firefighters show an SUV suspended in the guy-wires of some power lines. Firefighters rushed to the scene on Highway 115 near Lake Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #trafficaccident at Hyw 115/S. Nevada. Vehicle went off roadway and is suspended in the guy-wires of the power lines. pic.twitter.com/YRilQZD03H — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 28, 2021 They say the driver went off the roadway. Police tells KKTV, a CBS affiliate, the driver was heading north and crossed into the southbound lanes. They believe the driver had a medical issue. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) Firefighters say they stabilized the vehicle and got the driver out. That person was taken to the hospital. Colorado Springs Police say Hwy 115 is closed heading south at Lake Avenue for the situation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Memorial Dedicated At Denver Zoo To Alonzo Ashley Who Died 10 Years Ago After Encounter With Police

DENVER (CBS4) – A new drinking fountain and misting station near Sheep Mountain at the Denver Zoo is part of a memorial 10 years in the making. On Friday, the zoo unveiled a new area and dedicated it to Alonzo Ashley who died on a hot July day in 2011. (credit: CBS) “Alonzo deserves this and for his name to live on in an empowering light versus a dark stereotype he was put under 10 years ago. He was someone special,” said Ashley Ashley, Alonzo’s sister-in-law. Alonzo was on a date in 2011 when his family says he was having a heatstroke. Authorities...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Denver

Katherine Pivoda, Jennifer Gelvin Identified As Victims In Deadly Stabbing

DENVER (CBS4)– The identities of two women stabbed to death early Wednesday morning in Denver have been released. Police have arrested Matthew Madden for the deaths on South Marion near Warren. (credit: CBS) One of the victims is Katherine Pivoda, Madden’s estranged wife. The other woman, Jennifer Gelvin, was Pivoda’s friend. Her husband died last month of a heart attack. That couple left behind two children. Jennifer Gelvin (credit: GoFundMe) Madden, 36, was taken into custody at the scene.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Hunting For Suspects Who Damaged The Buffalo Bill Museum

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people who damaged property at the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave. They posted photos on Twitter on Tuesday that were taken by surveillance cameras on July 7. The trespass happened around 2:30 a.m. that day. Three of the four pictures show the faces of the suspects. (crediit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) The fourth is the back of a T-shirt with print that could be related to a pizza chain. It has the words “HANDCRAFTED” and “CRUNCHY CRUST” and “SMOTHERED” and the word “CHEESE” on it. (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) If you recognize any of them, you are asked to call the JeffCo Sheriff’s tipline at (303) 271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. The museum and grave is located west of Golden in Lookout Mountain Park.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Ptarmigan Fire Burning In Summit County 20% Contained On Friday Evening

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hard work to contain the 85 acre Ptarmigan Fire burning in Summit County continues. On Friday evening, authorities announced they have gained 20% containment on the wildfire. The fire started on Monday in the Ptarmigan Wilderness to the northeast of Silverthorne and a mandatory evacuation was ordered for hundreds of nearby homes. The order was lifted on Thursday morning but pre-evacuation notices remain in effect as a precaution. Weather conditions have made the situation much easier for fire managers. Rain and cooler temperatures are predicted in the area on Friday. Nearly 300 fire personnel have been assigned to the fire which is burning in heavy timber riddled with treacherous downfall and dead standing trees. Fire activity is expected to continue and residents will likely see smoke or visible flames. The entire burn area and the trails leading to it, including Angler Mountain and Ptarmigan trails are under a U.S. Forest Service closure.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Eastbound I-70 In Glenwood Canyon Closing Overnight So Crews Can Do Repairs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After a weather delay, a stretch of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight Friday into Saturday and then Sunday into Monday. The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be impacted. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The closure is essential so that CDOT crews can rebuild a retaining wall. That was heavily damaged during destructive mudslides over the summer. During the overnight closures crews will be able to safely work without worrying about traffic. The closure also will help the Colorado Department of Transportation reach its goal of having all lanes of I-70 through the canyon open by Thanksgiving. Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon happened during heavy rainstorms over the summer. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned up and down the canyon walls, destroying large sections of vegetation, in 2020. The interstate was fully closed for the first half of August and the limited reopening since then has had traffic traveling on one lane in each direction. LINK: CDOT Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs Information Page
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Cure d’Ars Catholic Church Theft Suspect Arrested, Some Stolen Items Recovered

DENVER (CBS4)– Police have arrested a suspect in a church burglary and many of the stolen items have been recovered. The Cure d’Ars Catholic Church in northeast Denver was targeted earlier this month. (credit: CBS) The church was damaged during the burglary. The tabernacle and vessels used in mass were stolen. (credit: CBS) The Archdiocese reports that many of the stolen items have been recovered after making the arrest. The vessels found are back in use at the church. (credit: CBS) The Catholic church believes the stolen consecrated hosts were likely dumped.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

3 Shot In Denver Early Wednesday Morning

DENVER (CBS4)– Three people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting on Eugene Way. Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m. east of Montbello Central Park located at 4900 Crown Blvd. Investigators say that two men and a woman were shot. All of them suffered serious injuries. Police have not released a suspect description.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ptarmigan Fire: Mandatory Evacuations To Be Lifted Thursday Morning

UPDATE: Evacuees In Silverthorne Return Home, Battle Against Ptarmigan Fire Greatly Aided By Weather Conditions SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations of the Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain subdivisions will be lifted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Summit County Sheriff Jamie FitzSimons announced Wednesday night. The Ptarmigan Fire remains active on Wednesday despite rainfall in the area. The fire did not significantly grow overnight. Those residents are now under pre-evacuation status. Homes previously under pre-evacuation status will remain until further notice. Only those with credentials will be allowed back to their homes. Residents can be credentialed at Silverthorne Town Hall at 601 Center...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Trevor Woodruff Officially Charged In Deadly Shooting Outside Of Broomfield Walgreens

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old man now officially faces multiple charges for a deadly shooting outside of a Walgreens in Broomfield. Police responded to the area near Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street on Sept. 25 just before noon. (credit: CBS) Police say Trevor Woodruff shot three people in the parking lot, killing one of them. The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed charges of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault and crime of violence which serves as a sentence enhancer. Police say the victim who died was 19-year-old Javier Garcia. The other two...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy