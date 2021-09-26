This Week in Geek (9/27/21–10/3/21)

Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, September 27, to Sunday, October 3. Please note: Since March 2020, This Week in Geek has exclusively shared virtual and drive-through events. Beginning this week, we are reintroducing limited in-person events hosted by groups and venues with clear, reasonable COVID-19 safety precautions but will continue to provide a dedicated list of virtual happenings, which are still the safest option amid the ongoing pandemic. We will also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation here in Minnesota and may return to virtual-only listings if we feel it’s warranted.