There are now 12 drivers that have a chance to win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The South Point 400 will start the Round of 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This will be the first chance for the 12 remaining post-season drivers to win a race to earn an automatic advance to the next round in the NASCAR Playoffs. It could also be their first chance to have a disaster of a race and make advancing a must win situation in the next two races.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO