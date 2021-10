Each bringing their own distinctive touch to the cover, Cash and Stanley simultaneously bring the impacts of Sun Studios and Haight-Ashbury to a Greenwich Village classic; marking a rare and early confluence of perhaps the 20th century’s most important musical movements. Today, Stanley’s recording of the Cash cover has officially been released, making it public for the first time beyond just the 700 or so audience members who heard it live. “Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright” is one of two Dylan covers which Cash played and Stanley recorded at the Carousel that evening, joined in the set - and on the new album - by his first-known performance of “One Too Many Mornings.”

