2 People Rescued After Sailboat Overturns In The Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Firefighters were able to rescue two people from the waters of the Inner Harbor Sunday afternoon after a sailboat overturned.

The incident took place around 12:30p.m. when crews were called to an area approximately 200 yards offshore for a report of people in the water.

Baltimore City Fire Rescue Boats were able to pull them to safety and bring them to the Boston street boat ramp where the two victims are being evaluated for injuries.

Thankfully fire officials say they were both wearing their life jackets at the time of the incident.

