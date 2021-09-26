How the MCU's Dive Into the Multiverse Deals with Grief

While Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame represented monumental financial gain for Marvel Studios, they also marked tremendous loss for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Characters that had been in the MCU since the very beginning were given heart-wrenching sendoffs that turned The Avengers into a broken team and left audiences the world over with teardrops in their popcorn. Robert Downey Jr.’s tenure as Tony Stark came to a poetic end as him and fan-favorites Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) paid the ultimate price in trying to save the entire universe from utter extinction. After such a conclusive chapter that definitively wrapped up what has now been christened as The Infinity Saga, Marvel has promptly moved on from the story of the Infinity Stones and is teeing up their next sprawling epic: a war in the multiverse.