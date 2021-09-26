CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WATCH: Nik Bonitto Post WVU Press Conference

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtzeh_0c8fIvJ800

Watch as Oklahoma rush linebacker Nik Bonitto spoke to the media after OU's 16-13 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

De'Ante Green, 2022 4-star, cuts list to 4 & sets commitment date

De’Ante Green, a 6-foot-9 power forward out of Arden (N.C.) Asheville Christian tells On3 he will announce his college decision Sunday, Oct. 3. Green tells On3 he will be choosing between NC State, Florida State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest. He will no longer consider North Carolina or Virginia Tech. Green has officially visited each of his finalists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nik Bonitto Post#Ou
247Sports

Nik Bonitto: Why Oklahoma LB is a good fit for Philadelphia Eagles

Nik Bonitto could soar up NFL Draft boards ahead of the 2022 edition in April. The Philadelphia Eagles just might be the proper destination for the Oklahoma Sooners pass rusher. The Eagles weakest group on defense, arguably, is their linebacker group based on 2020 play. However, they brought back Alex...
NFL
247Sports

Nik Bonitto spies Adrian Martinez, slows him down in run game during 23-16 victory

NORMAN, Okla. — Nik Bonitto is obviously one of the best defensive players in the country, and he had an important role in Saturday's 23-16 Sooners victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was tasked with continuously spying on quarterback Adrian Martinez to slow him down in the run game. Bonitto...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

WATCH: Mike Norvell's week four Monday press conference

Florida State will hold its weekly Monday morning press conference as the team looks toward Louisville. Head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and defensive ends coach John Papuchis are all available to speak to the media. It'll be intriguing to hear their final thoughts...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Nebraska Monday Press Conference Updates

Nebraska football dips back into Big Ten play this weekend, as the Huskers hit the road to take on No. 20 Michigan State in a nationally-televised 6 p.m. CT kickoff. Nebraska enters the game at 2-2 on the season, following a hard-fought 23-16 loss at No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday. The Huskers went toe-to-toe with the Sooners throughout the game, and limited Oklahoma to its fewest points in the past five seasons. The Huskers will be looking to even their Big Ten record after a season-opening loss at Illinois on Aug. 28. Nebraska will look to continue its strong defensive play in East Lansing. The Huskers have allowed just 33 combined points in the past three games, marking the Blackshirts' best three-game scoring defense stretch in 11 seasons.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: PSU coach James Franklin's full Villanova week press conference

Penn State coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference via Zoom Tuesday. As his No. 6 Nittany Lions focus on a game versus FCS opponent Villanova at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Franklin had some leftover thoughts about last weekend’s White Out win over Auburn that he wanted to get across.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Watch | Rebels from the postgame press conference

Ole Miss defeated Tulane 61-21 Saturday night in Oxford to improve to 3-0 on the season. Here is coverage from the postgame press conference, including Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral, Jonathan Mingo and A.J. Finley. VIDEO: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. VIDEO: Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. VIDEO: Ole Miss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Ryan Day final press conference before tuneup against Akron

COLUMBUS — Ohio State coach Ryan Day met with the media for his final press conference before the Buckeyes face Akron. It’ll be their final nonconference game before getting back into Big Ten action. Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will only be used in an emergency capacity, so Day is expected...
AKRON, OH
Liberty News

Weekly Press Conference: Syracuse

Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze reflected on Liberty’s 45-17 home win over Old Dominion and previewed the Friday night matchup against Syracuse, this weekend. Liberty (3-0) takes to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
insidenu.com

Ohio Gameweek Press Conference Notes

This week, the media spoke to head coach Pat Fitzgerald, linebacker Peter McIntyre, safety Coco Azema and wide receiver/punt returner extraordinaire Ray Niro III ahead of this weekend’s game with Ohio. These are the most important highlights of each of their brief sessions. Pat Fitzgerald. Opening statement: “Good morning, everybody....
FOOTBALL
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
891
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy