WATCH: Nik Bonitto Post WVU Press Conference

Nebraska football dips back into Big Ten play this weekend, as the Huskers hit the road to take on No. 20 Michigan State in a nationally-televised 6 p.m. CT kickoff. Nebraska enters the game at 2-2 on the season, following a hard-fought 23-16 loss at No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday. The Huskers went toe-to-toe with the Sooners throughout the game, and limited Oklahoma to its fewest points in the past five seasons. The Huskers will be looking to even their Big Ten record after a season-opening loss at Illinois on Aug. 28. Nebraska will look to continue its strong defensive play in East Lansing. The Huskers have allowed just 33 combined points in the past three games, marking the Blackshirts' best three-game scoring defense stretch in 11 seasons.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO