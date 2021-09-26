CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Mike Woods Post WVU Press Conference

By Ryan Chapman
 5 days ago
Watch as OU wide receiver Mike Woods spoke to the media after Oklahoma's 16-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday night.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Rewind

NORMAN – Despite trailing at halftime, No. 4/3 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) used a late field goal from Gabe Brkic to secure its first Big 12 victory of the season, 16-13, over West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) Saturday evening at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Spencer Rattler...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City, OK
AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

