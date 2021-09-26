CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Perrion Winfrey Post WVU Press Conference

By Ryan Chapman
Watch as Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey spoke to the media after OU's 16-13 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night.

