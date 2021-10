The mood was buoyant on Friday evening as throngs of glamorous guests returned for the opening gala of the Paris National Opera’s dance season. Last season’s fundraising event had been entirely virtual, so save for the omnipresent masks, it could have felt like the nights of old. “There have been so many [such] evenings over the years, so it’s wonderful to be back,” said Haider Ackermann, who was particularly looking forward to contemporary ballet “Brise-Lames,” imagined by choreographer Damien Jalet over lockdown and performed in front of a live audience for the first time that evening.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO