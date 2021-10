If going to the grocery store and having groceries delivered costs pretty much the same amount of money, why would anyone go to the grocery store ever again? What was always desirable service became even more in demand during the pandemic, when so many people were trying to avoid packed aisles and endless lines. While the pandemic is very much not over, the days of free grocery delivery are — at least from Whole Foods: On October 25, Amazon will institute a $9.95 delivery surcharge on Whole Foods Market deliveries nationwide.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO