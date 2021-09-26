CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russian fighter jets escorted US Air Force bomber after it reportedly approached Russian airspace

By Olga Pavlova, Manveena Suri
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Russian fighter jets were scrambled to escort a US Air Force plane that reportedly approached Russian airspace over the Pacific Ocean, Russian state news agency TASS said Sunday.

