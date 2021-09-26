CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Reporter explains how she got access to Britney Spears' inner circle

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Chloe Melas explains why it has been so hard to get access to Britney Spears’ inner circle and why, after 13 years, they are starting to come forward to speak about the pop star’s conservatorship.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's fans urge her to 'get a prenup' — and fiancé Sam Asghari responds

Britney Spears's engagement to Sam Asghari has her concerned fans urging her to "sign a prenup" — and her future husband has responded. The 39-year-old singer, who's in the middle of a conservatorship battle, announced her personal news Sunday on social media. While there were a lot of congratulations being extended, so too was the prenup advice, which also came from Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Fires Back at Jamie: ‘Reported Alcoholic and Gambling Addict, With Zero Financial Background’

UPDATE (9/28): Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, fired back at Jamie Spears after the singer’s father objected to anyone replacing him as a temporary conservator as the conservatorship winds down. The comments were contained in a footnote of a legal filing that was otherwise objecting to another Jamie filing about compensating the conservator and the conservator’s attorneys (which Rosengart also objected to). In the footnote, Rosengart rebuffed Jamie’s claim that his potential replacement, John Zabel, was unqualified. Rosengart said Zabel “is a highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust — in stark contrast...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Returns To Instagram To Admit She ‘Still Can’t Believe’ She’s Engaged

The ‘Oops… I Did It Again’ singer took to the photo-sharing app to post a pair of selfies and rave about her engagement to Sam Asghari. She’s back! Britney Spears, 39, made her return to Instagram on Monday September 20 to gush over her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27. The “Toxic” singer shared a pair of selfies (one black-and-white, and one in-color) that she took in Palm Springs during a weekend trip a little over a week after getting engaged to Sam.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inner Circle
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Madonna says she phoned Britney Spears this week to ‘check in on her’

Madonna has revealed that she recently called Britney Spears to “check in on her”.During a red carpet interview on Thursday night (23 September) for the New York City premiere of her new documentary, Madame X, Madonna said she was “just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage.”She told Entertainment Tonight: “I love her.”Earlier this month, Spears announced her engagement to model and actor Sam Asghari, who she has been dating since 2016.Following the news, actor Octavia Spencer jokingly advised Spears to get a prenup before marrying Asghari. She later said sorry, and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

What Britney Spears Tells Us About the Exploitation of Hollywood Child Actors

When Britney Spears attorney Matthew Rosengart appears in Los Angeles probate court September 29 before Judge Brenda Penny and argues for his client’s release from a 13-year conservatorship overseen by her estranged father, the motion stands to correct a wrong that began long before #freebritney, or Chris Crocker’s plea 14 years ago to “Leave Britney alone!,” or even her 1993 debut on the Mickey Mouse Club. The abuse of Spears’ conservatorship, which rendered her the legal equivalent of a child, also speaks to an abuse that threatens many child performers — kidfluencers, TikTok and reality stars, and anyone who lives in...
HOMELESS
Indy100

The latest developments in Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle – explained

Singer Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008 after suffering a series of mental health issues. This grants him the legal right to make decisions regarding her personal finances. Earlier this year, Spears got candid about the array of new documentaries focusing on her mental health, and legal battle over her father’s conservatorship of her, calling them “hypocritical.” She posted a lengthy Instagram post, criticising the media for taking advantage of the “most negative and traumatizing times” throughout her career. However, developments in the last few months have revealed that Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How to Watch 'Controlling Britney Spears' Online and on TV

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Hulu and FX are officially releasing a follow-up to their groundbreaking Framing Britney Spears documentary that aired earlier this year, which shed light on the misogynistic treatment the pop star endured in the media throughout her career.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Says She 'Couldn't Stay Away From the Gram' as She Returns to Instagram

Britney Spears is back on Instagram. The pop star returned to the social media platform six days after deactivating her account. Spears shared photos of herself with long hair, dark eye makeup and a boho crop top -- a look which she's previously posed in earlier this year. However, the singer wrote in her caption that the pics were taken from her "weekend getaway" to celebrate her engagement with Sam Asghari. The two shared the happy news on Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

The Cost Of Forced Psychiatric Care Like Britney Spears Got Can Be Ruinous

When Britney Spears went before a judge in June, she bristled as she told of being forced into psychiatric care that cost her $60,000 a month. Though the pop star's circumstances in a financial conservatorship are unusual, every year hundreds of thousands of psychiatric patients receive involuntary care, and many are stuck with the bill.
MENTAL HEALTH
kezi.com

5 revelations from CNN's Britney Spears special report

Britney Spears is just days away from a court hearing that could determine the fate of her court-ordered conservatorship. In "Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom," a CNN special report which debuted Sunday, some of singer's friends and former employees spoke out about the singer's conservatorship and shed light on what life has been like for Spears under the strict arrangement.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Britney Spears Explains Why She's Not a Fan of New Documentary on Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears has some thoughts about a new documentary focused on her life, and let's just say she doesn't appear to love what she saw. On Monday, September 27, the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share opinions regarding a new documentary about her conservatorship battle and personal life. In her sarcasm-laden caption, Britney did not specify which project she was referring to but simply called it "the last documentary" about her situation.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Britney Spears Watched The Hulu Documentary About Her And She's Unimpressed

Britney Spears is not here for the most recent documentary about her life. The singer’s pitfalls were put on full display in February’s Framing Britney Spears, and now, a new documentary about her life has arrived. The New York Times’ surprise follow-up film titled Controlling Britney Spears hit Hulu on Sept. 24, and it has fans talking more than ever. But what does the pop star herself think about the film? It turns out Britney Spears was unimpressed with Hulu's new documentary about her.
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

664K+
Followers
102K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy