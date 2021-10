A woman has given birth onboard a Turkish Airlinesflight.The new mother was on a flight from Istanbul to Chicago on 27 September when she unexpectedly went into labour, two weeks before her due date.The Moroccan woman’s waters broke at 30,000ft, forcing cabin crew to make a tannoy announcement asking if there was a doctor onboard.Dr Feridun Kubilay stepped up to the plate, despite not having delivered a baby in decades.Kubilay, who works part-time as a neurosurgeon in Turkey but does not practice medicine in his adopted hometown of New Orleans, told Nola.com: “I was so happy everything was OK.“It was...

