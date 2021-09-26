CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divers discover 'enormously valuable' Roman coins

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALICANTE, Spain (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Divers have discovered treasure off of the east coast of Spain. The University of Alicante announced Tuesday dozens of Roman coins were recovered near a small Spanish island. Two amateur free divers first discovered eight coins back in August. Archaeologists later dove even further and...

