09.26.2021 | 4:55 AM | HOUSTON – PER RADIO TRAFFIC, HCSO & Precinct 7 responded to a report of a deputy involved crash. It is believed the deputy struck a horse while going west on the main lanes of the tollway. It is unclear if the horse was being ridden or how it got onto the tollway. The deputy was transported to Memorial Herman, he had facial injuries. HCSO is handling the crash

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO