Ask Policeman Dan: What should I do when non-handicapped people take special parking?

Q: Every day I take to and pick up my grandson from a developmental preschool at a public school. He can walk short distances but is very slow. I can, most of the time, get a closer spot to park than using the handicap spot. Once in a while, I really depend on the handicap spot as there is nowhere to park to let him out. I am pretty much the only one who uses that handicap spot so when I see someone parked there just to drop their kids (non-handicapped) off, it is really upsetting especially when I need that spot on that day. I asked my son-in-law and he said that a police officer has to witness the person in a handicap spot or call to report them but of course they will be gone by then. Do you happen to have any advice on what I should do when I need that handicap spot when someone is just there to drop their kids off? I have also witnessed handicapped drivers dropping off non-handicap children there. Is that legal too? — Denise.