10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Boys soccer — Jason Schwab scores on a penalty kick with just four minutes remaining to propel Stillwater to a 1-0 Suburban East Conference boys soccer victory at Woodbury. Ben Wilhelm finishes with five saves for the Ponies (5-0-0 SEC, 10-2-0), who remain the only undefeated team in conference play.