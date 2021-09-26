Driver killed in two-car accident in Lumpkin County

A two-car accident in Lumpkin County left one dead and another injured early Thursday evening. According to the accident report by Sgt Hedden #294 with the Georgia State Patrol, the collision occurred when 18-year-old Dawson Hedden of Clarkesville crossed the centerline in a Jeep Wrangler while attempting to negotiate a curve. The Wrangler struck a Toyota Tacoma, also attempting to negotiate the curve, head-on killing 53-year-old Christopher Batten of Murrayville.