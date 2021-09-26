CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: Where's Georgia, Arkansas?

By Joe Vitale
 5 days ago
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released after Week 4, and we have plenty of movement to take a look at.

Georgia (4-0, 2-0) remains ranked at No. 2 after beating Vanderbilt 62-0 in Nashville. Alabama stays No. 1.

Saturday provided some serious entertainment.

Georgia’s Week 5 opponent, Arkansas, proved its legit this year, beating Texas A&M 20-10. The Razorbacks move to No. 11.

So there it is: Saturday at noon, it will be No. 2 Georgia vs No. 11 Arkansas in Athens.

Oregon (3) struggled in a win over Arizona, despite the final score. The Ducks proved they have a ton of work to do if they want to be a College Football Playoff team.

Oklahoma (4) continued to be less than impressive, needing a last second field goal to beat West Virginia.

Clemson (19) lost NC State in double overtime, ending their playoff hopes for 2021.

Notre Dame (7) and Wisconsin played each other tough before the Irish opened things up in the second half, eventually winning 41-13.

