2021 has been a big year for Dustin Poirier and things keep looking up for “The Diamond.”. In January, Poirier avenged his loss to Conor McGregor, knocking out McGregor in the second round at UFC 257. The two then fought for a third time six months later, with Poirier again getting his hand raised, this time by doctor stoppage due to McGregor breaking his leg. The pair of wins over McGregor launched Poirier into a different stratosphere of stardom and the good run continued for Poirier last night when he was honored at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony as the inaugural winner of the Forrest Griffin Community Award for his the work his Good Fight Foundation has done in his local community and around the world. And with that now behind him, Poirier can focus all his energy on his upcoming title fight against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO