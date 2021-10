The LA Kings opened their 2021 preseason slate with a 2-1 defeat against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday evening at Gila River Arena. The Kings brought a partial NHL lineup tonight, with regulars such as Adrian Kempe, Trevor Moore and Sean Walker skating alongside rookies such as Alex Turcotte, Martin Chromiak and Helge Grans. Todd McLellan spoke yesterday about giving young players an opportunity to show their stuff over the exhibition games tonight and tomorrow, mixing in “younger veterans” as well. The aforementioned trio of Kempe, Moore and Walker wore an “A” tonight, with some of the younger players making an impact in their first opportunity at the NHL level.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO