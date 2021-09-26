CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will David Culley have more faith in Texans QB Davis Mills against the Bills?

By Coty Davis
 5 days ago
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans’ play-calling was impressive through the first two weeks of the regular season, but it took a major step back Thursday night during a 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium.

The Texans’ play-calling was conservative throughout the night. They relied upon their inefficient run game instead of trusting rookie quarterback Davis Mills to move the chain in the passing game — who put together an encouraging production amid his first NFL start under center.

First-year coach David Culley said the conservative play-calling against the Panthers was an attempt to protect his rookie quarterback, but admitted that he went too far Friday morning.

And with a full week of preparation ahead of their Week 4 match against the Buffalo Bills, it appears that Culley will have more faith in Mills going into his second career start for the Texans.

“When Tyrod [Taylor] went out and Davis came in, things changed a little bit with what we were doing because of Davis not having reps and whatnot,” Culley said. “It was important that we got him off to a good start, and he got off to a good start from that standpoint. And then once we got going, Tim [Kelly] just called the game as if he was calling the game if Tyrod was in there.”

Mills threw for 168 yards while completing 68 percent of his pass attempts to go along with one touchdown in the loss.

After the game, Culley said he thought Mills performed well. He was most impressed that Mills went the entire night without throwing an interception against the Panthers.

Taylor will miss at least the next two games with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and Mills will start in his place until he returns.

Although there are certain plays the Texans will not be able to run due to Mills’ distinct skillset, Culley is planning to get back to their normal offense as if Tyrod was starting at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

“I think with him going and watching a full game of him playing, especially against a very good team, the stuff that he will learn from seeing what he did,” Culley said. “I know there was a few plays in the game when he goes back and he watches the video, he’ll sit there and say, ‘Man, I had that, I should have did this.’ That’s part of the growing process that he’s had.”

“The beauty of that entire thing with him growing, it’s easier to grow when you protect the football from a quarterback position, and he did that.”

The Texans will face off against the Bills as significant underdogs. But leaning on Mills would enhance Houston’s chances of pulling off an improbable upset than relying on their inferior run game.

Over the last two weeks, the Texans have rushed for 124 total yards on 45 attempts (2.7 per carry).

Since taking over for the injured Taylor at half time against the Cleveland Browns, Mills has thrown for 270 yards while completing 27 out of 46 pass attempts, two touchdowns, and one interception in six quarters.

