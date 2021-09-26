Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants to Leave Chelsea Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG Interest

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger wants to leave Chelsea next summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's contract expires in June 2022 and a move away from the club would signal the end to a five year star at the Blues.

The European Champions have reportedly been negotiating a new deal with the centre-back, but it looks as though the next chapter of his career could be elsewhere.

According to Jose Felix Diaz via Marca, Rudiger does not want to renew his contract with his current club and will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are believed to be interested in signing the German, and both would be appealing destinations for him.

The defender joined the Blues in 2017 from Roma and has since won the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup.

However, Bayern Munich have played down the rumours.

Speaking to DAZN via Sport Witness, Bayern director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic said: It’s not okay when we talk about players who are at other clubs,"

The former player continued to highlight Bayern's already stacked defensive areas.

“(Bayern is) really well-staffed at centre-back. We have strengthened ourselves very well and brought in a top player in Upamecano; Lucas Hernandez is there, Tanguy Nianzou is there, Benjamin Pavard can also play inside – we are really very, very well staffed."

