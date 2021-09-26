Here's where Florida stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Florida avoided a letdown against

after taking the No. 1 team in the country to the wire the week before. The Volunteers put up a good fight, especially in the first half, but they couldn’t achieve sustainable ball movement, relying instead on a handful of inconsistent big plays.

Quarterback Emory Jones took another step forward in his development, and the run game was dominant yet again.

It was a very solid performance for the Gators, even if they were a bit sloppy to start. And with two teams in the top 10 losing in previous No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 7 Clemson, Florida is vaulting those teams into the top 10 in the latest update of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll, ranking No. 9.

UF is now the third-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia.

With the win over the Vols, UF moves to 3-1 (1-1 SEC) on the season. Next up is its first conference road trip against a Kentucky team that tends to give Florida fits. In the Gators’ last trip to Lexington in 2019, quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a season-ending ankle injury, prompting Kyle Trask to take over as the starting quarterback and begin his prolific run by leading a comeback against the Wildcats.

Here’s the full Coaches Poll for this week.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 4-0 1,624 (64) –

2 Georgia 4-0 1,558 (1) –

3 Oregon 4-0 1,467

4 Oklahoma 4-0 1,395 -1

5 Iowa 4-0 1,319

6 Penn State 4-0 1,286

7 Notre Dame 4-0 1,187

8 Cincinnati 3-0 1,185

9 Florida 3-1 1,101

10 Ohio State 3-1 1,030

11 Arkansas 4-0 1,016

12 Ole Miss 3-0 916

13 Texas A&M 3-1 744 -8

14 Michigan 4-0 674

15 BYU 4-0 670

16 Michigan State 4-0 583

16 Coastal Carolina 4-0 583

18 Oklahoma State 4-0 459

19 Clemson 2-2 389 -12

20 UCLA 3-1 312

21 Fresno State 4-1 251

22 Auburn 3-1 244

23 Kentucky 4-0 179

24 Baylor 4-0 134

25 Wake Forest 4-0 119

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others receiving votes:

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

