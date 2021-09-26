CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here's where Florida stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwFqp_0c8f3ojF00

Florida avoided a letdown against

after taking the No. 1 team in the country to the wire the week before. The Volunteers put up a good fight, especially in the first half, but they couldn’t achieve sustainable ball movement, relying instead on a handful of inconsistent big plays.

Quarterback Emory Jones took another step forward in his development, and the run game was dominant yet again.

It was a very solid performance for the Gators, even if they were a bit sloppy to start. And with two teams in the top 10 losing in previous No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 7 Clemson, Florida is vaulting those teams into the top 10 in the latest update of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll, ranking No. 9.

UF is now the third-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia.

With the win over the Vols, UF moves to 3-1 (1-1 SEC) on the season. Next up is its first conference road trip against a Kentucky team that tends to give Florida fits. In the Gators’ last trip to Lexington in 2019, quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a season-ending ankle injury, prompting Kyle Trask to take over as the starting quarterback and begin his prolific run by leading a comeback against the Wildcats.

Here’s the full Coaches Poll for this week.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 4-0 1,624 (64) –

2 Georgia 4-0 1,558 (1) –

3 Oregon 4-0 1,467

4 Oklahoma 4-0 1,395 -1

5 Iowa 4-0 1,319

6 Penn State 4-0 1,286

7 Notre Dame 4-0 1,187

8 Cincinnati 3-0 1,185

9 Florida 3-1 1,101

10 Ohio State 3-1 1,030

11 Arkansas 4-0 1,016

12 Ole Miss 3-0 916

13 Texas A&M 3-1 744 -8

14 Michigan 4-0 674

15 BYU 4-0 670

16 Michigan State 4-0 583

16 Coastal Carolina 4-0 583

18 Oklahoma State 4-0 459

19 Clemson 2-2 389 -12

20 UCLA 3-1 312

21 Fresno State 4-1 251

22 Auburn 3-1 244

23 Kentucky 4-0 179

24 Baylor 4-0 134

25 Wake Forest 4-0 119

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others receiving votes:

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

PHOTOS: Highlights from the Gators' home win against the Vols

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G41d9_0c8f3ojF00

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Feleipe Franks
Oklahoma Daily

OU men's golf: Sooners rise to No. 2 in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma sits at No. 2 in this week’s Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll while Bedlam rival Oklahoma State took the top spot. OU began its season seventh in the country, but quickly shot up the national leaderboard after an impressive early showing that included a second place finish at the Carmel Cup, an individual champion at the same event and a team championship at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Gators drop two spots in USA Today Coaches Poll

The Florida Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) looked dead in the water after a quarter of play Saturday against No. 1 Alabama and were down 21-3 at the time. But the Gators rallied on both sides of the ball through the final three quarters to make a game of things and eventually falling just short 31-29. The loss to the top team in the country saw Florida fall just a couple of spots in this week’s USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches’ Poll to No. 11.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOK-TV

Tigers make AFCA Coaches’ Poll

WACO, Texas. (WTOK) - West Alabama football made its 2021 debut on this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 following a dominating 80-0 victory over North American Football. The Tigers are one of five Gulf South Conference teams in the national coach’s poll. The defending national champions...
WACO, TX
Dodge City Daily Globe

DCCC: Men's Golf Moves Up One Spot to No. 9 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Dodge City Community College men's golf team opened the season preseason ranked 10th in the Golf Coaches Association of American Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division I coaches poll and are on the move up the polls after a great start to the fall season. The Conquistadors are up one spot in...
DODGE CITY, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

