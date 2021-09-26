CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

By Dana Hedgpeth
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
obsev.com

Real Photos of Native Americans that Are Incredibly Fascinating

Long before European settlers colonized what would later become known as the United States, the land was owned by more than 570 Native American tribes. These tribes were spread throughout the region and each one had their own history, culture, creation myths, and traditions. Sadly, the colonization process cost these...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Action News Jax

Haaland: Petito case a reminder of missing Native Americans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Speaking in personal terms, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said extensive news media coverage of the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito while on a cross-country trip should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
deseret.com

The deadliest outbreak in American history

The novel coronavirus has killed as many Americans as the flu pandemic that ravaged the world from 1918 to 1919. The 1918-1919 flu pandemic killed about 675,000 people in the United States, per The Guardian. The U.S. has now surpassed that number when it comes to COVID-19 deaths, according to The Wall Street Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system, the first time this happened in American history. The system includes highways that, in total, cover almost 45,000 miles.
TRAFFIC
WINKNEWS.com

Anthrax: The worst biological attacks in U.S. history

Within days of 9/11, the worst biological attacks in U.S. history unfolded. Letters laced with anthrax, a deadly bacteria in powder form, began making their way through the U.S. mail, killing five Americans and sickening 17 others. The FBI code name “Amerithrax.”. The first anthrax letters, primarily targeting the media,...
U.S. POLITICS
nhpbs.org

This Native American Veteran Carried a Pebble Into War

Harvey Pratt is a member of the Cheyenne, Arapaho, and Sioux Tribes, who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. Lessons from his elders, such as putting a pebble in his mouth to help stave off thirst, helped him thrive and look after his fellow soldiers in Vietnam. These teachings benefited him throughout his successful career in law enforcement, giving him strength and support.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#U S History#Slaughter#U S Army#The Bear River Massacre#Indians#Wounded Knee#Danish#The Salt Lake Tribune#Utah State University
discoverourcoast.com

Local author writes 'Broken Arrow' to uncover Native American history

Lighthouses, coves, beaches and trails have long been a main attraction to the Oregon Coast. They are a testament, often named after the Native American tribes who first shaped the culture of Oregon’s coast. They are also a main attraction to the Astoria area for historical fiction author Brian Ratty...
ASTORIA, OR
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Haiti and American History: There’s More to the Story

Scenes of thousands of Haitians immigrants, seeking asylum in the United States and camped out near the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, have jolted and exacerbated the continued fault line of race in this country. Images of white U.S. Federal Border Patrol Agents on horseback, using the reigns of their horses to chase Black Haitians, evoked images of violence reminiscent of slavery. As people grappled to understand the harsh treatment they were seeing, they also started asking why Haitians were showing up in such large numbers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Missoulian

Researchers hunting for hidden Rosebud Battlefield graves

It was the early afternoon of June 17, 1876, when a bullet ripped through Cpt. Guy Henry’s cheek. For several hours, he was one of more than 2,000 people fighting in the largest battle of the Plains Wars. The fighting involved the United States government, committed to confining the Indigenous peoples of the continent to reservations, and the Cheyenne and Lakota who continued to resist.
SCIENCE
bryanuniversity.edu

Celebrating Native American Day

Authored by, Sean Preuss, Academic Success Manager, Bryan University. An important but little-known holiday is coming up. Over the next two weeks, four states will celebrate Native American Day. This holiday is a celebration of the varying Indigenous communities that preceded the Europeans’ arrival in North America. The focus of the holiday is to celebrate the contributions of Native American communities, especially the local tribes, to what is now the United States. Native American Day is celebrated in California, Nevada, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
TEMPE, AZ
Jano le Roux

Native Americans want California back

They say it’s stolen land and Newsom seems to agree with them. In a state as diverse as California, it’s not surprising that we’ve got our fair share of conflicts. Nowhere is this diversity more related than the ongoing feud between the officials and Southern California Native American tribes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Herald

Review: Johnson explores violence against Native Americans

'œDaughter of the Morning Star,' by Craig Johnson (Viking) Cheyenne Tribal Police Chief Lolo Long's niece, Jayla, star of the Lame Deer Lady Stars High School basketball team, is in danger. The girl has been getting credible death threats, so Long asks her friend, Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire, to help her find out who is responsible.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Where Afghan refugees are expected to be resettled, by state

A handful of states, including California and Texas, are set to receive a disproportionate number of the tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated to the U.S., while other states are expected to resettle fewer than a dozen evacuees or none at all, according to government data obtained by CBS News.
IMMIGRATION
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bismarck Walkers Remember Legacy Of Native American Boarding Schools

(Bismarck, ND) -- A group in Bismarck is remembering the legacy of Native American boarding schools. Several dozen runners took part in a relay yesterday from the northern border of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to Bismarck. In Bismarck, it was Orange Shirt Day to honor boarding school survivors and Indigenous children who died at the schools.
BISMARCK, ND
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Montana

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy