STEUBENVILLE — The turnover bug bit Big Red early and often in Friday’s 36-21 loss to Columbus DeSales inside Harding Stadium. The Stallions, now 3-4, turned three Steubenville miscues (one touchdown came on a pick six) into points. Steubenville, which lost four fumbles and had two passes intercepted, saw a potential scoring drive end when a running back coughed up the pigskin. The loss drops Big Red to 5-2 on the season.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO