EU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will give Europe more clout and set standards and rules for the 21st century, the EU's trade and digital chiefs said, underscoring global concerns about China's growing power. The comments by Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager came ahead of the...

AFP

EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid subs row

A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract. "We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision but ultimately any nation must act in its national interest -- which is what Australia has done," he said in a statement to AFP. Tehan indicated he still plans to meet EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis -- representing the EU executive that negotiates trade deals on behalf of its member governments -- next week to discuss what would be the 12th round of negotiations.
ECB to continue adapting its tools as crisis abates, Schnabel says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Policy innovation and flexibility served the European Central Bank well during the pandemic and the bank's monetary policy instruments will continue to evolve as the crisis ends, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Friday. "We will continue to adapt our tools as appropriate going forward, as...
AFP

Blinken seeks to patch up ties on France trip after subs furor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will promise better communication with France on a trip to Paris next week where officials are still smarting over the cancellation of a massive submarine contract. Blinken will travel to Paris from Monday through Wednesday for a meeting of the OECD club of advanced market economies and also meet French officials, the State Department announced. Blinken will then fly from Paris to Mexico City for his first trip to the US neighbor as secretary of state, which was already announced by the Mexican government. France was infuriated last month when Australia canceled a multibillion-dollar deal for French submarines, saying it would pursue US nuclear versions as tensions rise with China.
AFP

Foreign businesses in China rattled by 'hostage diplomacy'

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's return from Canada this week was lauded as a diplomatic triumph in China, but the celebrations left a bad taste for the expat business community, already rattled by the threat of "hostage diplomacy". Even Western diplomats -- especially from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States -- are reluctant to return to China without full immunity.
Margrethe Vestager
Gina Raimondo
Pittsburgh Business Times

'I think we open their eyes,' U.S. Commerce Secretary remarks at conclusion of inaugural US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited Astrobotic Technology's North Side headquarters Thursday to mark the conclusion of the inaugural U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meetings in Pittsburgh, of which she and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai were co-chairs. Following a tour of...
The Independent

Three Polish regions row back anti-LGBT resolutions after EU pressure

Three regions in Poland have voted to scrap resolutions that declared them free of “LGBT ideology” as a result of the European Commission threatening to withhold funds.The resolutions had first been passed in 2019, with local authorities viewing campaigns for gay rights as an attack on “traditional” family and Catholic values. Almost 100 other provinces and municipalities passed similar anti-LGBT resolutions that year to signal the local governments’ conservative values and opposition to what some Polish leaders refer to as “LGBT ideology”.The European Union has said that the resolutions violated anti-discrimination laws. Earlier this month, the EU’s commission wrote to...
U.S. Department of State

Remarks After the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial

QUESTION: (Off-mike.) SECRETARY RAIMONDO: That issue is outside of the scope of TTC, so it wasn’t on today’s agenda. QUESTION: (Inaudible) thing that came out of today?. MS VESTAGER: Well, not only is it amazing to be here – the hospitality, the level of organization – even the flags are behaving well. (Laughter.) For me, one of the big takeaways is our discussions on artificial intelligence, that minds are meeting for artificial intelligence to be trustworthy, to be human-centered, and to have a risk-based approach which, of course, will leave so much AI untouched by regulation or invasion from a political side, but focus on the areas where something fundamental is at stake, whether it’s the risk of discrimination or things like that.
Reuters

EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Union governments committed to a joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss...
kfgo.com

Factbox-The 10 working groups under the U.S.- EU Trade & Technology Council

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. and European Union trade and competition officials launched a new forum on Wednesday, joining forces to better compete with China, shield sensitive technologies, boost semiconductor supplies and coordinate regulation of large technology firms. Senior cabinet officials from both continents pledged https://reut.rs/3upkWnN to cooperate on the screening...
104.1 WIKY

U.S., EU to launch consultations on tech regulations, trade, China

PITTSBURGH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. and European Union trade and competition officials are set to launch a new forum on Wednesday joining forces to better compete with China, shield sensitive technologies, boost semiconductor output and coordinate regulation of large technology firms. The new U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council will hold its...
US News and World Report

U.S., EU Agree to Work on Chip Supplies, Tech Rules, China Trade

PITTSBURGH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and European Union agreed on Wednesday to deepen transatlantic cooperation to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, curb China's non-market trade practices and take a more unified approach to regulating big, global technology firms. Launching a new forum, the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), senior...
AFP

Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W. Sahara

The EU's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from disputed Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro independence movement. The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement. The accords will remain in place for two months in order to "preserve the European Unionâs external action and legal certainty over its international commitments", it said. Morocco views Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory, but the UN views the former Spanish colony as a "non-autonomous territory" and the Polisario, backed by Algeria, has long sought its independence.
Reuters

U.S.-EU tech trade summit clouded by French reservations

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - France is seeking to water down a planned joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation, against the wishes of other EU countries, EU diplomats said on Tuesday. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Short on semiconductors but long on symbolism: U.S.-EU Trade and Tech Council kicks off in Pittsburgh

Before it even begins, the upcoming meeting of American and European trade officials is already brimming with symbolism. The inaugural conference of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council will take place Wednesday at Hazelwood Green, a redeveloped former industrial site that now serves as the backdrop for many such allegories — what once was dirty can be made clean; what once was broken can be fixed.
