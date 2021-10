WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Wellington reopened Friday night after being closed for hours due to a deadly crash. Two people, an adult and an infant, were killed in the one-vehicle crash. (credit: CDOT) The crash happened at Buckeye Road, about 10 miles south of the Wyoming border about 7 p.m. There were massive traffic backups for hours on the interstate. All lanes reopened just after 10 p.m. (credit: CDOT) The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Exit 293 Carr and Exit 288 Buckeye Road. #I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 293 – Carr and Exit 288 – Buckeye Road. Highway is closed south of Buckeye Rd. due to crash, use caution, watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/hSF5rSRPd4 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2021 What caused the crash is being investigated.

