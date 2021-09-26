Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
Additional housing units will almost certainly be trickling into Napa over the coming years as a result of recent state housing legislation. And though the impact those laws will have on California’s housing crisis remains to be seen, some housing researchers have predicted the laws will moderately cut into the state’s housing crisis, particularly in areas like Napa County.napavalleyregister.com
