Over Two Million Citizens Now Using Chivo Wallet in El Salvador

El Salvador’s bitcoin-pushing president apparently changed his Twitter profile description to “dictator” Monday, in what might be an ironic comment on last week’s protests against him. The office of President Nayib Bukele did not respond to requests for comment on the profile change, but there was no clear sign the president’s account had been hacked. Bukele is a heavy Twitter user, and after his description changed to “dictator,” he continued tweeting normally Monday about bitcoin. The price and potential of the cryptocurrency appears to fascinate Bukele, and he made bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to...

