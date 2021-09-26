CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over Two Million Citizens Now Using Chivo Wallet in El Salvador

By David Thomas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChivo Wallet Soars In Popularity in El Salvador, despite glitches and population mistrust. El Salvador president Nayib Bukele has claimed that 2.1 million citizens are using the new Chivo Wallet, after El Salvador recently adopted bitcoin as legal tender on September 7, 2021, being the first country to do so. The president initially touted it as a way to attract investment in the country. President Bukele’s administration is aiming for 2.5 million Salvadorans, which constitutes approximately 39% of the population. As an incentive, the government offers $30 in bitcoin when people download the Chivo wallet app.

