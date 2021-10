Carrasco (thumb) is listed as the Mets' probable pitcher for Sunday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Carrasco had been in line to start Saturday, but because of a team off day Thursday, the Mets will be able to tinker with their pitching schedule. Though Carrasco looks like he'll be fine after he jammed his right thumb in his last outing Sept. 18 against the Phillies, he'll get an extra day to recover from the injury with Rich Hill flipping spots with the right-hander in the rotation. Over his last six starts, Carrasco has gone 1-2 with a 3.51 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB in 33.1 innings.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO