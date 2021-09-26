CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gottheimer: Infrastructure vote coming 'early this week'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he expects the bipartisan infrastructure bill to come to the House floor on Monday and pass early this week.

The Independent

House progressives optimistic that Biden will deliver after Capitol Hill meeting on infrastructure

Progressive members of Congress expressed confidence after President Joe Biden visited the House Democratic caucus on Friday afternoon, saying they think they will be successful in passing the two major infrastructure bills that make up the president’s domestic agenda. Mr Biden headed to his old stomping grounds on Capitol Hill, where he served as a Senator from 1973 to 2009 before his election as vice president, after Democrats failed to vote by late Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure package that already passed the Senate in August.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had initially scheduled for the vote to happen Thursday evening...
New Jersey State
The Gottheimer Ascendancy

Josh Gottheimer is in the middle of things. The CD-5 congressman was at the White House a few days ago and has been a routine presence on TV news shows. As a member of the Problem Solvers caucus, a bipartisan group seeking common ground in a divided land, the ongoing debate seems a most natural fit. With one key difference, of course.
Gottheimer: ‘Hectic Days Ahead’

Today, September 22, 2021, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-5) released the following statement:. “It’s fair to say that everyone in the room agreed on two things — that we need to pass the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill on Monday, and that, separately, we also want a reconciliation package. And that we can get there.
Brainerd Dispatch

Senate showdown vote on debt limit could come next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could see a vote next week on raising Washington's borrowing authority and keeping the government funded, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat said on Wednesday, though Republicans warned that they would vote against the bill. Senator Dick Durbin said the chamber sometime next...
Josh Gottheimer
Jake Tapper
Gottheimer, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo visit North Jersey small businesses, push for bipartisan infrastructure bill

GLEN ROCK BOROUGH, NJ (Bergen County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Monday welcomed U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to New Jersey’s Fifth District, where they visited small businesses in Glen Rock and highlighted how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will benefit small businesses, families, and create jobs across North Jersey.
Weirton Daily Times

Vote on new Manchin-inspired elections bill could come this week

CHARLESTON — A slimmed-down version of a bill meant to standardize election rules across all 50 states, prevent partisan gerrymandering and disclose dark money could come to a vote in the U.S. Senate this week. The Freedom to Vote Act, a bill based in part of the failed For the...
MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
CBS News

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm discusses Congress and the fate of Biden's agenda - "The Takeout"

While two factions of President Biden's own party are warring over his domestic legislative priorities, contained in two separate bills, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said she believes Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, two moderate Democrats, will ultimately vote for the massive bill championed by progressives and aimed at bolstering the nation's "social infrastructure."
mediaite.com

Sinema Mockingly Dismisses Question on Democrats Not Knowing Where She Is on Reconciliation: ‘I’m in the Senate’

Senator Kyrsten Sinema is one of two Democratic moderates at the center of this week’s frenzied congressional negotiations. Sinema has been to the White House already multiple times this week over her opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill Democrats have been pushing for a vote on. Both Sinema and Joe Manchin have made it clear they’re opposed to the legislation in its current form.
TIME

Why Joe Biden Isn’t Strong-Arming the Senate Democrats Holding Up His Agenda

Senators have spent hours on the custard-colored couches of Joe Biden’s Oval Office over the past several days. Dozens of chocolate chip cookies have been passed out. Irish poetry has been quoted. In one White House meeting on Sept. 22, a small group of progressive lawmakers perched on cushions where small note cards saved their spots and outlined why they should fully fund Biden’s priorities on community college, expanding Medicare, and providing workers with more child care and family leave in a $3.5 trillion budget bill. Then Biden slipped up, referring to himself as if he were still in the Senate. “Wait, wait,” he said, flashing a lopsided grin, “I’ve got this job now.”
