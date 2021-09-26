ESPN's College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia vs Arkansas
For the second time this season, Georgia will be a part of College GameDay as ESPN announced it was headed to Athens this week. No. 2 ranked Georgia is set to take on No. 11 ranked Arkansas in a battle of undefeated programs. The Dawgs just dismantled Vanderbilt 62-0 on the road and the Razorbacks took down Texas A&M 20-10 in Arlington, Texas. The Razorbacks and Bulldogs are set for a noon ET kickoff on October 2, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. In Week 1, College Gameday was in Charlotte (N.C.) for the Duke's Mayo Kickoff Classic, where Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3.247sports.com
