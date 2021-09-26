ESPN's College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia vs Arkansas

According to sources, OUInsider's Brandon Drumm has been informed that Oklahoma defensive back Justin Harrington will enter the transfer portal. Harrington joined the Sooners rated as a four-star junior college prospect by the 247Sports Network. His recruitment as a high school prospect wasn't too extensive, but he left junior college with an impressive reputation. Ranked as the number-seven overall JUCO prospect in his class, Harrington also left Bakersfield College as the top-rated junior college safety in the nation. He chose the Sooners over other offers such as N.C. State, Colorado and Oregon State. Recording 97 tackles, seven interceptions and two tackles for loss in his two seasons before arriving in Norman, Harrington suffered an injury which sidelined him for his first year with Oklahoma. He'd then go on to redshirt and recover, putting the pads back on in the spring.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO