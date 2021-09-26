CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior CDU politician says Jamaica coalition possible

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Exit polls of Germany’s federal election show that a so-called Jamaica coalition https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/jamaica-traffic-lights-or-kiwis-germanys-coalition-conundrum-2021-09-02 of conservatives, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats is possible, a senior politician of Angela Merkel’s CDU said on Sunday. “The numbers show that there’s a possibility for a future-oriented coalition of the...

