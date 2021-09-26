Easy Baked Tempeh

Warm and cozy, this big-batch baked oatmeal takes inspiration from those beloved hippie muffins known as morning glory. It’s loaded with grated carrot and apple, two kinds of oats (rolled and steel-cut) for an extra fiber punch, and sweetened with fresh orange juice, raisins, and a touch of maple syrup instead of refined sugar. Make it at the start of the week, keep it in the fridge, and reheat portions as needed with a splash of milk for a wholesome breakfast that’s faster than toast. Substitute vegan butter and nondairy milk to make it vegan. For a handheld, portable version, add another egg and give the baked oats a day to rest; they’ll firm up for a more sliceable texture.
