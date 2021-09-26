Fugees Reunite And Perform 'Ready Or Not' For Global Citizen Live

It’s been 15 years since The Fugees have been on stage to perform legendary hits like “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Ready or Not.” Their iconic album “The Score” went on to sell over 22 million copies worldwide, and earned the MC’s two Grammy awards that made them the FIRST hip-hop group ever to be nominated for album of the year. Now they’re back to bring some healing to world in an exciting way. To celebrate their 25th Anniversary of “The Score”, The Fugees comprised of Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and Lauryn Hill, are heading on an international tour!

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO