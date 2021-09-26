Week 3 Early Games Open Thread

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season continues with a full slate of early afternoon games. In perhaps the most compelling game in the early afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in what is a battle of AFC West cellar dwellers. That these two teams would be battling for last place is a development few saw coming prior to this season. Both teams came into the year with dynamic young quarterbacks looking to make a deep playoff run. Whichever team loses today will be in an early hole that could spell trouble over the long run.