The Alabama and Mississippi defenses are aiming to show they've come a long way from last year's offensive extravaganza. The Crimson Tide and Ole Miss combined for 111 points, 1,370 yards and 68 first downs last season. That 63-48 win for Alabama was fun for the offenses, but a bitter memory for those on the other side of the ball.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO