Nationals' Erick Fedde: Lasts 4.2 innings in no-decision

CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox fans, if you want to see the post-season in person, you’d better be ready at 2 p.m. That’s when a limited number of single-game tickets for the playoffs go on sale at whitesox.com today. Tickets will be available for two American League Division Series games and four American League Championship Series games. Fans are limited to four tickets per game. It appears likely the White Sox will play the Astros in the ALDS, with the first two games in Houston. The first game at Guaranteed Rate Field would be Oct. 10. The team is asking fans to wear black to the team’s home games during the playoffs, to recreate the atmosphere from the “Blackout” game in the 2008 division tiebreaker, the last time the White Sox won the American League Central title.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO