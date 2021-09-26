Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Activated for start
Odorizzi (foot) was activated from the 10-day injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He will start Sunday's game against Oakland. As expected, the veteran righty comes off the IL to start the series finale in Oakland. His injury, labeled right foot soreness, proved to be minor and he should have no limitations (apart from his typically short leash) in the outing. Odorizzi fills the roster spot of Seth Martinez, whom the Astros optioned to the taxi squad Sunday.www.cbssports.com
