Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Activated for start

McCullers (12-5) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Angels after allowing three runs on two hits and four walks across six innings, striking out five. McCullers posted his fourth straight quality start, but he lacked run support and was the victim of a poor offensive showing from the Astros, which resulted in his fifth loss of the campaign. It's worth noting his command was a bit shaky in this one, but that has been a trend of late. Over his last six starts, McCullers owns a 3.03 ERA but has also posted a 37:19 K:BB across 35.2 innings.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO