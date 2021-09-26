Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis Play: Venom Symbiote or Death Metal Band?
It may or may not surprise you just how similar the names of Venom symbiotes are to those of death metal bands. We asked Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, and star Tom Hardy if they could tell which one was which (or even both). Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to the hit 2018 Venom, now directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham.www.ign.com
Comments / 0