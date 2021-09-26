CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis Play: Venom Symbiote or Death Metal Band?

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may or may not surprise you just how similar the names of Venom symbiotes are to those of death metal bands. We asked Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, and star Tom Hardy if they could tell which one was which (or even both). Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to the hit 2018 Venom, now directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham.

www.ign.com

wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hardy Explains What He Wants From Venom 3

Almost every major blockbuster these days is envisioned as the first installment in a trilogy. Even if the studio doesn’t announce it right of the gate, you can guarantee that it’s the plan in the overwhelming majority of cases. Of course, that’s entirely dependent on box office performance, so by that metric we can safely assume that Venom 3 will be given an official green light sooner rather than later.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Andy Serkis Confirms 90-Minute Runtime

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a lean, mean, 90-minute machine by design, says director Andy Serkis. Confirming the reported runtime of 1 hour and 30 minutes, shorter than the 1-hour 52-minute Venom, Serkis says Venom 2 is a "thrill ride" that wastes no time getting to the title match between lethal protector Venom (Tom Hardy) and ultra-lethal antagonist Carnage (Woody Harrelson). Speaking to IGN in an Instagram Q&A before the Sony's Spider-Man Universe spin-off swings into theaters on October 1, Serkis explains why Venom 2 is a nimble 90 minutes:
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Hardy Says Venom 2 is a Love Story

It's no secret that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is going to be an action-packed comic book movie. However, there is so much more happening in the sequel than we might have expected. Tom Hardy has just confirmed that Venom 2 is a true love story and will explore the complicated relationships between the men and their symbiotes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom 2: Tom Hardy Asked Early Audiences Not to Spoil Credits Scene

Tom Hardy introduced an early screening of Venom: Let There Be Carnage by asking advanced audiences not to spoil the film's end credits scene. Appearing in person with Venom 2 director Andy Serkis at Sony's "Fans First" event in London this week, the star and producer prefaced the early screening by asking fans to "promise" to keep the credits scene in the theater without revealing secrets on social media. After Marvel moviegoers were the first to see Venom versus Carnage (Woody Harrelson) in the Sony's Spider-Man Universe spin-off, releasing only in theaters October 1, early viewers urged fans to "stay until the very end."
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Editor Teases Andy Serkis’ Work on the Sequel

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Editor Teases Andy Serkis’ Work on the Sequel. Andy Serkis may be replacing Ruben Fleischer as the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but the sequel features one behind-the-scenes holdover from the original film: Maryann Brandon, who co-edited Venom in 2018 and recently cut together the latest chapter in Sony’s symbiote saga. Having worked with both Serkis and Fleischer, Brandon was granted a keen insight into each director’s creative process. And while speaking with SYFY Wire, she explained what Serkis brought to the table in the sequel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hardy Wants Venom To Explore The MCU’s Multiverse

The small print in the current contract between Sony and Marvel Studios has never been made public, so it’s unclear who’s allowed to do what without risking the wrath of whom. That being said, the buildup for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has made things more transparent than they’ve arguably ever been.
MOVIES
Collider

Tom Hardy, His Adorable Dog, and Andy Serkis on ‘Venom 2’ and How They Filmed the Apartment Fight Between Eddie Brock/Venom

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage opening in theaters October 1st, I recently got to speak with Tom Hardy and director Andy Serkis about making the sequel. While I was looking forward to talking with the two of them, things got even better when I entered the virtual room and saw Hardy’s adorable dog Blue sitting on his lap. If you didn’t know, Hardy loves animals, and the second I saw his dog I knew it was going to be a good interview.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom are joining Fortnite

Marvel anti-hero Venom, and his unwilling host Eddie Brock, are coming to Fortnite again, as if we ever doubted it. His nemesis Carnage was already added to the season 8 battle pass, but a new leak from data miner HypeX shows that cinematic version of Venom will finally be added as a skin.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Tom Hardy Requests Fans Not To Spoil ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Tom Hardy requested fans not to share spoilers for his new film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will reunite audiences with Eddie Brock, AKA Venom following his first standalone film that released in 2018. Although the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, the film made $856.1 million at the global box office. Even with the not-so-stellar critical reception, both critics and audiences praised Tom Hardy and his commitment to the role.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Andy Serkis Says ‘Venom 2’ Features A Central “Love Affair” Between Eddie Brock & Venom

Before its release, “Venom” seemingly had disaster written all over it; a goofy “Spider-Man” spinoff that didn’t feature Peter Parker and a forgettable/generic villain in Riot. But never underestimate Tom Hardy and Marvel Comics characters getting asses in seats, as the film ended up making Sony Pictures an impressive $856 million at the global box office.
MOVIES
gamepur.com

Venom and Tom Hardy are leaked as future Fortnite crossover skins

With the recent announcement of Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s release date circulating the internet, fans have been wondering when the Spider-Man adversary would be making his way onto Epic Games’ wildly popular Fortnite. As is tradition with any Marvel character that is currently in the limelight, it was only a matter of time until the Venom x Fortnite collaboration was set to arrive. Now we finally have confirmation, thanks to a leak from the famous data miner HypeX.
VIDEO GAMES

