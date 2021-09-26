CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

The Latest: Scheffler off to quick 3-up lead on Rahm

By The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
Ryder Cup Golf Team USA's Scottie Scheffler waits to putt on the third green during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on the final day of the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):

12:10 p.m.

Three holes. Three birdies. And Scottie Scheffler is 3 up on world No. 1 Jon Rahm at the Ryder Cup.

The U.S. rookie is off to a great start on the final day of play at Whistling Straits. The 21st-ranked Scheffler is the only American player with a worse ranking than his European opponent in any of Sunday's 12 singles matches.

The U.S. came into the day with an 11-5 lead and only needs 3 1/2 points to win the cup for just the fourth time in the last 13 tries.

11:50 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau flexed his muscles for the crowd on the first tee box at the Ryder Cup, then took out his driver and drove the green on the 370-yard par 4.

The opening shot traveled 354 yards, and DeChambeau followed by sinking the 40-foot putt for eagle to take an early 1-up lead over Sergio Garcia. The U.S and Europe each lead in two of the four matches that are on the course.

The Americans bring an 11-5 lead into the Sunday singles matches at Whistling Straits and need only 3 1/2 points to win the Ryder Cup.

11:10 a.m.

Ryder Cup singles matches have kicked off with Xander Schauffele of the U.S. taking on Europe's Rory McIlroy in Sunday's opener.

Both players hit their opening drives just short of the green on the short par 4.

The United States comes into the final day of action with an 11-5 lead and needs 3 1/2 points out of the 12 singles matches to capture the cup for only the fourth time in the last 13 meetings. Europe has a massive hill to climb. No team has overcome such a large deficit on the final day to win.

None of the first six players in the American lineup has lost a match this week.

Schauffele, who won the Olympic gold medal last month, brings a 3-0 mark into his final match against McIlroy, the four-time major champion who hasn't won in his three matches.

Other matches include Patrick Cantlay against Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau against Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson against Paul Casey.

Garcia teamed up with Jon Rahm to go 3-0 this week and surpass Nick Faldo with the most wins in Ryder Cup history. Johnson is the first American to start 4-0 since Larry Nelson in 1979.

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

