CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Season 33 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

thestreamable.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor shows that are truly milestones in and of themselves, there are few better places to look than The Simpsons. Apply all the honorifics you care to: Longest-running Animated Show, Longest-running Sitcom, Longest-running Show Ever — they all fit. Springfield’s First Family of Laughter is making its way back to television with Season 33 The season premiere hits Fox on Sunday, September 26, at 8:00 PM ET. You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

Related
thestreamable.com

Is NBC Picking a Fight with YouTube TV Over Peacock?

YouTube TV and NBC are headed toward a cliff. If the two sides can’t strike a deal by September 30, subscribers to the streaming service might lose NBC and its affiliated channels like USA, E!, and Bravo. So why is this fight happening now? According to Lightshed Partners, NBCUniversal is trying to force YouTube TV to bundle and pay for Peacock Premium as part of a new affiliation agreement for the NBCU channels.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

Review: Is YouTube TV Worth Its $64.99 Price Tag?

With everyone looking for a way to cut the cord on their cable TV agreements, there’s been rising interest in the best live TV streaming services such as Hulu TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and the like. But with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to figure out which service is actually the best for you and your lifestyle. To help you narrow your decision, we did some in-depth research on YouTube TV. In this guide, we will break down all the tidbits of YouTube TV so you can make a completely sound decision...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Muhammad Ali’ by Ken Burns Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Legendary documentarian Ken Burns is ditching wildlife and history to focus on one of sports’ most influential figures — Muhammad Ali. The four-part docuseries will focus on Ali’s life as a boxer and a controversial political icon. You can watch all four episodes of Muhammad Ali starting September 19 on PBS. You can watch it live in the PBS App or on-demand with the PBS Documentaries Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Billboard

How to Watch 'The Voice' Season 21 Live on TV & Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Voice is back for its 21st season, premiering on Monday night (Sept. 20) with Ariana Grande taking over for Nick Jonas on the coaching panel. Grande will join...
TV SHOWS
Mac Observer

‘Foundation’ Premieres on Apple TV+

Sci-fi series Foundation premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The first two episodes are currently available to subscribers, with new ones released weekly. It is all based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, and there could be 70 or even 80 episodes made in total. Check It Out: ‘Foundation’ Premieres...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Bell
Morning Sun

TV: Apple TV+ establishes ‘Foundation,’ Tony Awards, ‘Simpsons’ is 33!

Jared Harris (“Mad Men”) stars as a prognosticating mathematician in the complex world of the new series “Foundation,” in which humans live scattered on planets throughout the galaxy — all ruled by the Galactic Empire. This series, an adaptation of the Isaac Asimov sci-fi book series, debuts Friday, Sept. 24, on Apple TV+.
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

How to watch Foundation TV show on Apple TV+

Today, the highly-anticipated series Foundation premieres on Apple TV+. The series is based off the genre-defining sci-fi novels by writer Isaac Asimov and features Jared Harris as ‘Hari Seldon’ fighting against the Galactic Empire, led by Lee Pace as ‘Brother Dusk’. Foundation is exclusively available on Apple TV+. You can...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Android Tv#Sling Tv#Ios#First Family Of Laughter#Hulu Live Tv#Fox Stream
thestreamable.com

Can You Watch “Free Guy” on Disney Plus?

After its theatrical debut in August, Free Guy is set to make its first appearance on a streaming service. Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds, who plays the role of a background character in an open-world video game. He takes on the challenge of saving his world before it’s too late.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

You Can Soon Stream Sling TV Live on Amazon Echo Show Devices

Amazon revealed some exciting news about its lineup of hardware and services earlier today. One of the biggest reveals for us streaming video fans is none other the arrival of more live TV options on Echo Show devices. Amazon announced that Sling TV, the Live TV Streaming Service, will be available for use on Echo Show devices later this year.
ELECTRONICS
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Save $10 on Hulu If You Sign-Up Before October 8th

Earlier this month, Hulu announced they would be raising the price of their Limited Commercials and No Ads plans by $1 a month. Starting on October 8, Hulu with Limited Commercials will go from $5.99 to $6.99 a month, while Hulu (No Ads) will increase from $11.99 to $12.99. But,...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
thestreamable.com

HBO Max Releases Much Anticipated Updated App on Roku

Viewers who have been unhappy with the performance of the HBO Max app in recent months may find they have some good news to celebrate. A new version of the app (v.50.45) was released on Roku, PS4, and PS5 that has apparently fixed many of the issues reported by users.
CELL PHONES
thestreamable.com

These Are the Surprising Streaming Services With the Most Content

For anyone getting started in the streaming market, it’s a great time to be alive. You have a panoply of options that spreads out before you like the horizon from 300 feet up. Yet with all those choices comes a certain confusion about just where to go. A new report from Television Business International provides a little extra insight and proves the best streaming platform for you is the one that has what you want.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

YouTube TV’s Impending Breakup with NBCUniversal Throws a Rainbow-Colored Wrench Into Its 4K Plans

The latest big breakup in the streaming industry has sent shocks throughout the entertainment world — and YouTube TV’s 4K plans may just be caught in the crossfire. As YouTube TV and NBCUniversal slowly but surely move towards the point of no return, and NBCUniversal channels disappear from the platform, so too will some of YouTube TV’s already slim 4K offerings.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Get Discovery Plus For Just $2.99 a Month (40% OFF) For Entire Year

For a limited time, you can get discovery+ Ad Lite plan at a deep discount. They are offering 40% OFF the discovery+ Ad-Lite plan, which means you can get it for $35.99 for an entire year. With the discount, discovery+ is will be $2.99 a month (paid upfront) for the Ad Lite plan, which is 40% less than the normal $4.99 a month.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy