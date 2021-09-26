How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Season 33 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
For shows that are truly milestones in and of themselves, there are few better places to look than The Simpsons. Apply all the honorifics you care to: Longest-running Animated Show, Longest-running Sitcom, Longest-running Show Ever — they all fit. Springfield’s First Family of Laughter is making its way back to television with Season 33 The season premiere hits Fox on Sunday, September 26, at 8:00 PM ET. You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.thestreamable.com
