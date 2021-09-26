Martinsburg High School to host 42nd annual band spectacular

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The 42nd annual Band Spectacular will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 9th at Cobourn Field in Martinsburg. Martinsburg High School band will serve as the host for 7 area high school bands and the Ram Band from Shepherd University. The event will be adjudicated with awards announced after the competition. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for students and people 65 or older, and free for children five and younger and those who have a Berkeley County Schools activities pass and a second ID. All band members, directors and chaperones will be admitted free.