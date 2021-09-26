CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Front Office Took Risks To Assemble Championship-Caliber Roster

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-2021 season didn't go as planned, and after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, many Lakers expressed a desire to run it back, frustrated that the injury bug had robbed them of a chance at a championship. The team, on paper, was more talented than the previous year's title winner, and a chance to rectify the situation appeared to be in the cards, particularly as criticism mounted regarding the roster turnover.

