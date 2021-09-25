CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit continues 6A dominance with blowout of Beech

By Grant Bricker
Nashville Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummit’s use of quarterback Destin Wade and running back/linebacker Keaten Wade made all the difference Friday night in a 39-7 Spartan blowout of the Beech Buccaneers (3-2). “It took us awhile to get going,” Summit coach Brian Coleman said. “Defense played really well and kept us in the game. Offense struggled a bit, but once we get going the momentum got us. We put Keaten in at running back, gave us a shot in the arm there and used him a little as a decoy. Once we get going, I felt pretty good about it.”

www.nashvillepost.com

