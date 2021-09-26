Rob Pelinka Excited For Lakers Nation To Fill Staples Center Once Again This Season
The 2020-21 NBA season was a difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers as not only were they plagued by injuries, but they also didn't have the luxury of having a homecourt advantage without fans in Staples Center. The hope is that will change this year though as the expectation is Staples Center will be able to be at full capacity when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night.www.lakers365.com
