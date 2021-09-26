Lakers News: Gary Vitti Calls LeBron James An ‘Enigma’

When it comes to discourse involving Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, it is often met with debate and arguing given that it normally devolves into a GOAT discussion. The GOAT debate is a touchy topic among NBA fans as there is no set of agreed-upon criteria and people tend to stick to their opinion regardless of any facts or evidence. NBA legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate will never settled and he is absolutely correct because of the variables involved.